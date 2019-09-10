BAE Systems is unveiling a new ARCHER Mobile Howitzer at DSEI today that is highly adaptable to diverse terrains and battlefield conditions, giving it the flexibility needed to meet a wide range of mission requirements for militaries around the world. The key is a modular design that allows it to be integrated onto different truck chassis and then seamlessly introduced into existing vehicle fleets.

The ARCHER's modularity makes it a cost-effective solution that provides critical battlefield capabilities. The ARCHER system displayed at DSEI 2019 is mounted on a Rheinmetall RMMV HX2 8x8 truck meaning it could be common to systems already in service with the British Army. The original ARCHER, first delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces in 2013, is mounted on a Volvo A30 6X6 articulated hauler.

"This new international version of the ARCHER can be easily integrated onto a variety of different chassis, allowing the customer to specify the vehicle best suited to their needs," said Ulf Einefors, director of marketing and sales at BAE Systems Weapon Systems business in Sweden. "We're pleased to display this new version at DSEI to demonstrate the versatility that ARCHER could add to any allied military force."

The long-range, self-propelled ARCHER brings speed, mobility, and high rates of fire to support ground troops. From the safety of ARCHER's armored cabin, a three-person crew needs less than 30 seconds to deploy or displace the system, making ARCHER the ultimate shoot-and-scoot artillery system. As the most advanced wheeled 155mm, 52-calibre system in operation today, ARCHER features a 21-round auto-loader and onboard ballistic calculation. The system can fire up to eight rounds per minute at ranges approaching 40 kilometers with conventional 155mm ammunition and 60 kilometres with precision guided munitions such as Excalibur.

