ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced its participation at SIBOS 2019, SWIFT's annual international financial services conference, taking place in London, September 23 to 26, 2019.

With real-time payments now a global reality, new schemes launching, existing schemes evolving, and digital overlay services emerging, it can be difficult to keep pace with innovation on real-time rails. ACI's Geoff Tunbridge, director, solution consulting, will present "Real-Time Payments: Global State of Play, Lessons Learnt, and How to Make Money," which will take place September 25, 14:00 14:30 at the Open Theatre One (N141).

ACI's Craig Ramsey, head of Real-Time Payments, will take part in a joint session with SWIFT as part of the main conference program, "What will the World Look like when all Payments are Confirmed. Get Ready for 2020," on September 23, 13:00 13:45 in SWIFT Room 1. This session is a must for financial institutions to understand what the world will look like with Universal Confirmations and the tracking and confirmation benefits of the free gpi Basic Tracker.

ACI is the first certified vendor of SWIFT gpi solutions and has been a SWIFT partner for more than 20 years. Last year, to complement's ACI's existing SWIFT-GPI offering, ACI launched ACI SWIFT gpi Data Service and ACI SWIFT gpi connect to help banks and financial institutions derive the full value of SWIFT gpi. These are designed to enable banks to take full advantage of today's new real-time, cross-border payment opportunities.

ACI is also rolling out Universal Confirmations for its customers that want to participate in SWIFT's 2019 Pilot program, before Universal Confirmations become mandatory in November 2020.

ACI executives will also deliver in-booth demonstrations (Booth Q125) and provide insights into the new real-time and open banking ecosystem, as well as showcase key solutions and capabilities that support this ecosystem, including:

UP Real-Time Payments, which offers banks the ability to serve both corporate (RTGS) and retail customers' real-time needs with a single, universal solution. As part of the solution, ACI offers a full set of SWIFT gpi capabilities supporting banks to fully enable and derive maximum value from SWIFT's global payments innovation (gpi) service. The solution also features ACI's API Manager capabilities, designed to help customers develop a strategic approach to the open banking payments ecosystem, and to provide tools to meet regulatory requirements including PSD2 and GDPR.

UP Payments Risk Management, which delivers enterprise fraud management capabilities, including advanced machine learning, predictive analytics and expertly-defined rules, to help card issuers, merchants, acquirers and financial institutions identify and mitigate financial fraud.

