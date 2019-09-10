Valmet's financial reporting in 2020

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EET



Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2020 as follows:

February 5, 2020 - Financial Statements Review for 2019

April 23, 2020 - Interim Review for January-March 2020

July 23, 2020 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2020

October 27, 2020 - Interim Review for January-September 2020

The Annual Report for 2019 will be published during the week starting on February 24, 2020 (week 9) at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 739 5897

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

