Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Availability of the MiOXSYS(R) Male Infertility Test in South Africa

Androcryos, South Africa's Largest Sperm Bank, First Laboratory in Africa to Offer MiOXSYS Test

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs, today announced that MiOXSYS, the company's first-in-class seminal oxidative stress test for the assessment of male infertility, is now available in South Africa and is offered through Androcryos, the largest sperm bank on the African continent.

MiOXSYS, the Male Infertility Oxidative System, is CE marked and cleared by Health Canada, Australia's TGA, and Mexico's COFEPRIS. MiOXSYS is the first cleared advanced in vitro diagnostic test that assesses seminal oxidative stress, a major cause of male infertility.

Androcryos, established in 1984, is an andrology laboratory and cryogenic sperm bank and offers the most comprehensive testing of any sperm bank in the African continent.

According to published reports, an estimated 12% of South Africa's twenty-nine million men have azoospermia (absence of motile sperm), and it is estimated that 34.2% of South African men are sub-fertile.

Petrus Loubser, General Manager at Androcryos, commented, "Our laboratory has introduced the MiOXSYS System as an additional means of further evaluating semen quality in our sperm donor population as well as all other men with possible male factor infertility. Given the known pathological consequences of oxidative stress on sperm, it further highlights the importance of measuring oxidative stress for sperm function. The combination of the MiOXSYS System with our already expansive donor screening process should give patients greater confidence and transparency of our commitment to quality."

Mr. Loubser continued, "The MiOXSYS System is also an excellent tool to measure antioxidant treatment requirements and efficacy and thus allows for a targeted rather than a blanket treatment approach. Patients can currently be tested at Androcryos facilities in Johannesburg (Gauteng Province), Natal Fertility Clinic in Umhlanga (KwaZulu-Natal Province), and Enigma Andrology Laboratory in Bloemfontein (Free State Province)."

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, stated, "We are excited about the clinical acceptance of the MiOXSYS System by Androcryos and the fact that MiOXSYS is now available in South Africa for the first time. We believe this acceptance by this leading andrology laboratory further demonstrates the diverse clinical use of MiOXSYS and underscores the fact that an increasing number of laboratories around the world are testing for seminal oxidative stress."

Mr. Disbrow continued, "Androcryos has uncovered a unique clinical use for MiOXSYS as an indicator of semen quality in sperm donors, so this represents a novel approach and further expands the clinical utility of MiOXSYS. We look forward to a productive partnership with Androcryos as they have become the first laboratory on the African continent to offer the MiOXSYS System."

