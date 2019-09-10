Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Garners $2.5 Million J-J Hooks Barrier Order

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID). A $2.5 million order has been placed by a long-term Smith-Midland customer for over 16 miles of J-J Hooks precast concrete highway safety barrier.

The 87,750 liner feet of free-standing and anchored barrier will be produced in Smith-Midland's two Carolina plants, Smith-Carolina (NC) and Smith-Columbia (SC). Casting has already begun, with final delivery scheduled to be completed in December 2019. Smith-Midland benefits from its multi-plant business model, being able to meet the capacity demands across the breadth of its mid-Atlantic and southeast U.S. market area.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

About J-J Hooks

J-J Hooks is the most popular barrier connection design in North America and continues to play a leadership role in safety innovation for the highway construction industry. More than 15,000,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks temporary barrier have been produced and installed worldwide, since its introduction in 1990. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has cast-in self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware. J-J Hooks is licensed for manufacture by Easi-Set Worldwide. Visit www.JJHooks.com for more information.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

