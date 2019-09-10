Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004 Ticker-Symbol: DPW 
Xetra
10.09.19
15:52 Uhr
30,845 Euro
+0,380
+1,25 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,855
30,860
16:08
30,850
30,855
16:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE POST AG30,845+1,25 %