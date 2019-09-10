SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Custom Assembly Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

The recent consumer trend hints at an affinity towards personalized products for which they are willing to pay premium prices. This is serving as a motivation for manufacturers who are leveraging technologies, such as automation, to scale up their capacity to meet the demand for such personalized products. Such a rapid rate of adoption of automation will drive the requirement for customized machinery such as custom assembly equipment. This is emerging as one of the prominent factors driving the spend growth in the custom assembly equipment market. Download the free sample copy of this custom assembly equipment market procurement intelligence report.

APAC houses one of the major manufacturing hubs of white goods owing to the availability of low-cost labor, easy access to raw materials, and the swelling middle-class demography. These manufacturing hubs exhibit a high demand for custom assembly equipment which is making APAC as one of the leading regions contributing to the spend growth in the custom assembly equipment market. In the US, the automobile manufacturing industry is set to exhibit an exponential demand for custom assembly equipment. This demand will be driven by the establishment of newer manufacturing facilities by the automobile industries.

This custom assembly equipment market procurement intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall custom assembly equipment market price. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this procurement intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"It is imperative for buyers to engage with suppliers that provide warranties with their equipment as it assures quality and performance," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This custom assembly equipment market procurement intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Increasing demand for automation in the manufacturing industry

Growth in the manufacturing of white goods

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Custom assembly equipment

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Custom assembly equipment market price in the US

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

