The global white cement market size is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing construction market across the globe. In addition, the rising urbanization in APAC is expected to further boost the growth of the white cement market.

The growth of the global construction market is one of the major reasons for the growth of the white cement market. The global construction industry has been growing significantly over the years and the market was valued at $9.45 trillion in 2018. White cement is highly used in construction activities because of its properties such as excellent compressive strength, good workability, low shrinkage, and cracking tendencies, and high resistance to harsh climatic conditions. Thus, the increasing number of construction activities will stimulate the demand for white cement.

Emerging economies including India, China, and Indonesia in APAC are witnessing a large-scale migration of people from rural to urban areas. With this rising migration of population, the number of nuclear families is increasing considerably. The increase in the urban population in the region is further likely to create traffic congestion, shortage of housing, and increase passenger traffic. Therefore, countries are focusing on infrastructure developments, which will subsequently drive the demand for white cement, thereby fueling the market growth.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Al-Rashed Cement Co.

Cementir Holding SpA

CEMEX SAB de CV

Federal White Cement Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

Market Segmentation by Application:

The white cement market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Key Regions for the White Cement Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

