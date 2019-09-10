Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LEG111 ISIN: DE000LEG1110 Ticker-Symbol: LEG 
Xetra
10.09.19
15:45 Uhr
99,24 Euro
-0,76
-0,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,30
99,34
16:01
99,30
99,34
16:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG99,24-0,76 %