Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Tradegate
10.09.19
15:03 Uhr
27,505 Euro
-0,095
-0,34 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,460
27,525
15:15
27,435
27,485
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMD
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC27,505-0,34 %