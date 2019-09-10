On September 9th, Cannamedical Pharma GmbH, a leading cannabis distributor and one of the best-known medicinal cannabis brands in Germany and the European Union, imported from Portugal to Germany, the largest quantity of medicinal cannabis ever transported within the European Union.

"The European market is clearly developing its ability to grow and ship world-class medicinal cannabis products, which is an important step in the development of the EU medicinal cannabis market, which we believe will be the world's largest. Cannamedical continues to demonstrate that our approach as the leading independent importer of finding the best products in all supply markets to serve to our patients can establish milestones within the industry," says David Henn, CEO of Cannamedical. "We are proud of the contribution we are making to provide a stable supply of medicinal cannabis to patients in Germany and thankful for our world-class supply partners.

Once the packaging process is complete, the imported Cannamedical product is expected to be available to patients beginning in mid-October. Cannamedical continues to be the only independent medicinal cannabis importer to successfully distribute products under its own brand name in Germany.

With this import, Cannamedical continues to expand its global network of suppliers within the cannabis industry. Cannamedical announced in May 2019 that it had entered into three international supply agreements with suppliers of medicinal cannabis flowers and extracts and has since initiated two additional EU-GMP certifications for supplier partners. The company currently holds a total of 9 supply agreements with partners across three continents.

Cannamedical Pharma GmbH is the largest independent importer and distributor of medicinal cannabis in Germany. Cannamedical was founded by David Henn in November 2016 and its 50+ employees are based in Cologne. In early 2019, Cannamedical raised €15M from New York and Hamburg-based investment firm Orkila Capital. The company recently expanded its management team with the addition of Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Thomas Baur and Head of Quality Assurance, Dr. Ralf Bradenahl.

About Cannamedical Pharma GmbH

We at Cannamedical Pharma GmbH are committed to helping doctors, medical specialists and pharmacists to improve their patients' quality of life. The world-class products from Cannamedical concentrate on helping people with chronic illnesses to lead the best possible life with medicinal cannabis. To this end, we import and process only high-quality medicinal cannabis products and supply them to ~2,500 pharmacies and clinical facilities. In addition to providing top-class medicinal cannabis products, we focus on training medical professionals and providing sector-leading customer service. Our production partners worldwide must comply with the highest pharmaceutical quality standards as outlined by GMP guidelines (Good Manufacturing Practice). Cannamedical guarantees the highest product standards and is itself GDP-certified (Good Distribution Practice). Cannamedical's entire supply chain is guaranteed, from the agricultural environment to the pharmacy. Cannamedical Pharma GmbH was founded in Cologne in 2016 and employs more than 50 staff members.

For more information, visit www.cannamedical.com.

Photo David Henn, CEO Cannamedical Pharma GmbH available at:

https://cannamedical.de/foto-david-henn

Photo of the shipment available at:

https://cannamedical.de/foto_import_charterflug/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005656/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Sandra Grußbach

E-mail: presse@cannamedical.de

Telephone: +49 221 999 852 51