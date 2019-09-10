Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2019

10.09.2019 | 15:01
Visiongain Publishes Global Fiber Paper Filtration Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Air, Liquid), by Media (Fiber Glass, Activated Charcoal/Carbon, Fiber Paper, Metal, and Nonwoven Fabrics), by End Use (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Pharmaceutical), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Visiongain Logo

Market Definition:
• Filtration is a process in which solid particles present in a suspension are separated from liquid or gas employing a porous medium.
• Industrial gases are needed to be filtered from unnecessary impurities to enhance the quality of the commodities manufactured subsequently. Thereby, industrial filtration is a vital division of an industrial floor.

Market Overview and Trends
• Industrial filtration is widely being used to continuously filtering out the unwanted effluents by means of heavy duty filter media and capturing them within a filter bag.
• The most used fiber paper filtration is the air-source fiber paper filtration that transfers heat between your house and the outside air.





Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Significant surge in industrialization & urbanization
• Stringent regulations towards industrial waste emissions
• Need of safe working environment in industrial facilities

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Ease of availability of low-cost industrial filtration products
• Rise in renewable energy sources



Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type
• Air market, 2019-2029
• Liquid market 2019-2029

Media
• Fiber Glass Market, 2019-2029
• Activated Charcoal/Carbon Market, 2019-2029
• Fiber Paper Market, 2019-2029
• Metal
• Non-woven Fabrics

End Use
• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029
• Manufacturing Market, 2019-2029
• Power Generation Market, 2019-2029
• Pharmaceutical

Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Rest of the world Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global fiber paper filtration market.



Companies covered in the report include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Andritz
Camfil
Cummins
Donaldson
DOW Water & Process Solutions
Eaton
Evoqua Water Technologies
FILTRATION GROUP
Fuji Filters
Gea Group
Green Planet Supply Technologies
Hydac
Lenntech
Mann+Hummel
Modine
Nordic Air Filtration
Stiebel Eltron.
Suez Water Technologies
Trane
Vaillant
Veolia Water Technologies



