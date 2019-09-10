The global smart packaging marketsize is poised to grow by USD 3.02 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart packaging market from 2019-2023.

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Smart Packaging Market Analysis Report by end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the growing demand for product quality and freshness. In addition, the increase in demand for printed electronics is further expected to boost the growth of the smart packaging market.

The growing demand for product quality and freshness is one of the critical factors contributing to the growth of the smart packaging market. With the increase in urbanization, consumers' expectation of the packaged products is also evolving. Consumers are showing more interest in products' quality, freshness, and ingredients, which has encouraged the product manufacturers to increasingly opt for smart packaging solutions. Smart packaging provides enhanced functionalities such as moisture control and active packaging. Thus, the growing demand for product quality and freshness will fuel the demand for smart packaging during the forecast period.

The popularity of printed electronics technology is increasing in the smart packaging industry. Printed electronics are thin, lightweight, and flexible, and can also be integrated easily into traditional packaging, thereby converting it into smart packaging. The integration of printed electronics in packaging offer benefits such as cost efficiency, attractive and flexible printing, ease of production, and superior consumer engagement. Thus, the increase in demand for printed electronics will fuel the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

3M Co.

Amcor Plc

Avery Dennison Corp.

BASF SE

Huhtamäki Oyj

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The smart packaging market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

Automotive

Others

Key Regions for the Smart Packaging Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

