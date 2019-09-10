SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Metal Enclosures Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

A sharp rise in the manufacturing of medical devices for neuromonitoring, cardiac monitoring, respiratory monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, and ophthalmology is acting as one of the key growth drivers in the metal enclosures market. The steady expansion of power distribution networks across the emerging nations will drive the demand for electrical enclosures which will further contribute to the spend growth of this market. However, the metal enclosures market spend analysis provided in this report hints at a significant price hike of the end-product owing to a possible price rise of steel. This metal is used as one of the key raw materials in the manufacture of metal enclosures.

The US medical devices industry is facing a constant demand owing to the swelling demography of the aged in the region. This, in turn, is creating a substantial demand for medical enclosures in the region. The pressing requirement to comply with the stringent regulations by the NEC and the OSHA to ensure electrical safety is compelling buyers to replace the outdated metal enclosures. This is also expected to have a positive impact on the US metal enclosures market during the forecast period. The market growth of APAC is expected to outpace the mature markets such as in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, in APAC, the increasing demand for medical devices and the exponential growth of the renewable energy sector will continue to contribute to the spend growth in the metal enclosures market.

This metal enclosures market procurement intelligence report answers some of the key questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Metal enclosures market spend analysis, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend.

"Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers that have high cabling efficiency to aid buyers to identify the best-fit design for enclosures," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This metal enclosures market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the global metal enclosures market

Increasing manufacturing of electric-powered industrial machines will drive category demand

Report scope snapshot: Metal enclosures

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Metal enclosures

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Metal enclosures market spend analysis

Category scope

Category map

Category definition

Metal enclosures market spend analysis

Category scope

Category map

SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories.

