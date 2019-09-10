Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Appoints Frank Orzechowski as Chief Financial Officer

30-Year Financial Executive to Support Growth Initiatives for Innovative Commercial 3D Printing Quality Assurance Software

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has appointed experienced financial executive and proven business leader Frank Orzechowski as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2019, as previously announced on Form 8-K on June 21, 2019.

Mr. Orzechowski brings to Sigma Labs more than 30 years of financial and operational experience. Prior to joining Sigma Labs, he served approximately six years as the chief financial officer of StormHarbour Partners LP, an independent global markets and financial advisory firm. Prior to that, he served as president and owner/operator of Four-O Technologies Inc., where he successfully launched and guided operations for two Cartridge World franchise units in Connecticut.

Mr. Orzechowski has also served as president and CFO of Nikko Americas Holding Company Inc., where he was responsible for managing all of the support and infrastructure for the company's U.S. business as well as investment manager selection and due diligence functions for its World Series platform. He began his career at Coopers & Lybrand in 1982, received his CPA certification in 1984 and holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a major in accounting from Georgetown University.

"As we scale our business, driven by increasing interest in the benefits of additive manufacturing, we will benefit greatly from Frank's expertise in all facets of business operations and financial performance," said John Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs. "We are providing OEMs and outsourced manufacturers with the tools they need to ensure the highest consistency possible in 3D metal printing and to save time and money doing so. In order to maintain our position as the innovator in 3D printing performance, it's critical that our resources in all areas of the enterprise are aligned and that we are operating at peak financial efficiency. Frank will play a central role in keeping Sigma Labs optimally positioned within a dynamic and rapidly growing industry."

"This is an exciting time to be part of the additive manufacturing space, as we are in the early stages of a manufacturing revolution," said Frank Orzechowski, Chief Financial Officer. "Sigma Labs' focus in providing the essential enabling technology, specifically in process quality control, puts the company in a position to be a true catalyst for the widespread adoption of 3D printing. I look forward to working with the entire team at Sigma labs to revolutionize manufacturing and create long-term shareholder value."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559073/Sigma-Labs-Appoints-Frank-Orzechowski-as-Chief-Financial-Officer