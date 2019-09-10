VerifyMe and Strategic Partner HP Indigo to Present Secure Tax Stamps at the Global Tax Stamp Forum

Budapest, Hungary on September 11-13

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, announced today that it will be displaying tax stamps printed on HP Indigo digital presses containing its invisible VeriPAS track and trace security system. The Global Tax Stamp Forum is in Budapest, Hungary on September 11-13.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.reconnaissance.net/tax-stamp-forum/programme/

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, "We are excited to be in the HP Indigo Booth with Tax Stamp samples containing our RainbowSecure and VeriPAS technologies which were printed on a HP Indigo. Tax Stamps are used by governments for revenue but to also ensure that the products they are affixed to are genuine. Billions of tax stamps are issued annually for cigarettes and alcohol products and represent a huge opportunity for us."

The growing role tax stamps are playing in interoperable traceability and authentication applications is reinforced by several successful tax stamp programmes, which demonstrate how the technology can provide an ideal all round solution.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

