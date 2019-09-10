The global gravure printing inks marketsize is poised to reach USD 1 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gravure printing inks market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Apart from the use of gravure printing inks in the publication and furniture industry, they are also being used in the packaging industry. This is because they have high retention properties and are resistant to abrasion and moisture. In addition, these inks have robust colors which make the packaging prints brighter and more attractive. These inks can also be applied to paper, plastic, or aluminum foil. Therefore, such advantages of gravure printing will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the advantages of gravure printing. In addition, growth of furniture industry is anticipated to further boost the gravure printing inks market during the forecast period.

Gravure printing has a longer press run time and is thus used for printing large volume of prints with high quality and at high printing speeds. Although the initial printing cylinder set up cost is high, these cylinders are extremely durable and thus require minimum maintenance throughout their operational life. In addition, gravure printing is best suited for porous substrates, which creates detailed prints on applications, such as magazine covers. Therefore, the advantages of gravure printing have increased its demand in different applications, including publications, laminates, and wallpaper printing. This is expected to further drive the market for gravure printing inks over the forecast period.

In the furniture industry, gravure printing inks are used to print laminates of RTA furniture. Moreover, as gravure inks dry quickly and maintain consistence in texture and print quality, they help improve furnishing details and maintain the excellent finishing quality in furniture. In addition, the abrasion resistant properties of these inks maintain the shine on the furniture for a longer duration. The modern furniture industry is growing rapidly with increasing emphasis on home décor solutions. Therefore, the growth of the furniture industry is expected to drive the market for gravure painting inks during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Dainichiseika Color Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd.

DIC Corp.

Flint Group

InkTec Co. Ltd.

SAKATA INX Corp.

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG Co. KGaA

T&K TOKA Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co.Ltd.

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

Wikoff Color Corp

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Gravure Printing Inks Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Packaging

Publication

Furniture

Others

Key Regions for the Gravure Printing Inks Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

