My Size Inc.: My Size to Present at the Fall Investor Summit in New York City on September 16th

AIRPORT CITY, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ:MYSZ) (TASE:MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2019 Fall Investor Summit being held on September 16th -17th at the Essex House in New York City. The Fall Investor Summit will feature 160 companies and have over 1,000 institutional and retail investors in attendance.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer and Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size Inc., are scheduled to present on Monday, September 16th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Track 5, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE:MYSZ) (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Israel Press Contact:

Yaniv Leibovich

Leibovich Media

yanivleib@gmail.com

+972-54-444-0326

U.S. Press Contact:



5W Public Relations

mysizeid@5wpr.com

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: My Size Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559038/My-Size-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-in-New-York-City-on-September-16th