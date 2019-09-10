Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that UpcoPay, the middleware to interconnect multiple Bank partners, merchants, and its mobile application is now fully completed.

Upco selected Google kubernetes engine as the best infrastructure to host the UpcoPay middleware. Companies such as Spotify, HSBC, Home Depot, Snapchat, HTC, Best Buy, Philips, Coca Cola, Domino, Feedly, ShareThis, Sony Music e Ubisoft are also using the same engine.

UpcoPay has been designed by using the language called "SCALA", a general-purpose, high-level, multi-paradigm programming language. It is a pure object-oriented programming language which also provides the support to the functional programming approach. Scala stands for Scalable language. In software development world Scala is considered to be a high-end language and has the reputation of being a complex language. The Scala programming language is used by many companies to develop commercial software and production systems. LinkedIn, EDFT, AirBnB, Klout, Apple, Verizon, Twitter, Novell, the Guardian, Xebia, Xerox, FourSquare, Sony, Siemens, Thatcham,OPower, GridGain, AppJet and Reaktor all use this system.

UpcoPay Platform features include:

Distribute Domain-driven design,

Microservices (DDD bounded context)

Responsive

Resilient

Elastic

message driven

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco, commented, "we are excited to have UpcoPay ready after several months of hard work, this is an important milestone for the company, now we can have the freedom to integrate multi Bank partners, starting with eMoney for Europe, and complete the integration with our Mobile application and transform it in a fully fintech app, maintaining the Telecom features inside".

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

