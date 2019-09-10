The global dairy desserts marketsize is poised to reach USD 22.70 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

"Apart from the health benefits offered by dairy products, the expansion of vendors offering dairy desserts, growing demand for HPP in dairy desert sector, and the emergence of private label brands are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the health benefits offered by dairy products. In addition, increasing number of product launches are anticipated to further boost the dairy desserts market during the forecast period.

Dairy food products are healthy, nutrient-rich foods, which provide vitamins, calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients. The consumption of dairy products offers many health benefits such as improved digestive health, bone health, and dental health; weight management, and muscle mass and dehydration. Consuming diets rich in protein and vitamin D helps to improve bone health. Hence, the health benefits associated with dairy products and the growing focus on reducing the risk of diseases will increase the consumption of dairy products which in turn will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in the demand for new products can be attributed to the availability of new flavors in dairy desserts and the willingness of consumers to try new variants of dairy desserts. For instance, in February 2019, Snack Pack, a brand of Conagra Brands, announced the launch of its latest pudding cup, Unicorn Magic. Thus, such products launches are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Conagra Brands Inc.

DANA Dairy Group Ltd.

Danone SA

General Mills Inc.

Groupe Lactalis

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestlé SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Group

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Dairy Desserts Market can be broadly categorized into the following products:

Yogurt

Cream

Others

Key Regions for the global dairy desserts market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

