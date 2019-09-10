The global brachytherapy afterloaders market size is poised to reach USD 88.92 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005694/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global brachytherapy afterloaders market from 2019-2023.

Read the 111-page research report with TOC on "Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Analysis Report by Product (HDR afterloaders and PDR afterloaders) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023" at https://www.technavio.com/report/brachytherapy-afterloaders-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by technological advances in brachytherapy. In addition, the advantages of brachytherapy over surgery and other forms of radiation are anticipated to further boost the brachytherapy afterloaders market during the forecast period.

The quality of brachytherapy treatment has improved significantly with the development of new radioactive sources, advances in three-dimensional imaging modalities, computerized treatment planning systems, and remote afterloading systems. New generation brachytherapy afterloaders have high reliability, maneuverability, precision in treatment delivery, and ease of use. They are compatible with a broader selection of applicators. Vendors are also increasing their R&D efforts to develop brachytherapy afterloaders with various innovative features to provide great workflow efficiency and simplify brachytherapy treatments. Thus, such technological advances are expected to increase the adoption of brachytherapy afterloaders, which, in turn, will drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, advantages such as precise treatment customization, low complication rates and reduced risk of postoperative infections are expected to boost the demand for brachytherapy afterloaders. Moreover, technological advances achieved in imaging modalities such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) are also boosting the growth of the market. Therefore, such factors are expected to not only increase demand but also drive market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Eckert Ziegler AG

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

HDR afterloaders

PDR afterloaders

Key Regions for the Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Polysomnography Devices Market Global Polysomnography Devices Market by end-users (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Smart Pills Market- Global Smart Pills Market by application (diagnostics and drug therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005694/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com