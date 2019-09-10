BlueBox Storage Announces Expansion into the Portland Metropolitan and Eugene, Oregon Locations

BlueBox Storage Offers Two Affordable Options for their Valued Customers: Self Storage and Portable Storage

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / The founders of BlueBox Storage are pleased to announce that they are expanding their business throughout the state of Oregon to both the Portland Metropolitan area and the city of Eugene.

As a company spokesperson noted, BlueBox Storage has been rapidly growing in the Salem, Oregon area. An increasing number of customers use the waterproof, rodent proof and spacious BlueBox Storage containers to hold their things-everything from holiday decorations and clothing to books, tools, household goods and much more.

Business has been booming so much throughout Salem, the founders decided to celebrate this tremendous growth by expanding their services north into Portland and south into Eugene. Customers in both of these areas can rest assured that they will receive the same outstanding service that BlueBox Storage has become known for in Salem.

"We are not a franchise like PODS, 1800PackRat, ZippyShell and we value the customer experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that at BlueBox Storage, they do not operate from a call center hundreds of miles away like their competitors do.

"In fact, each customer communicates directly with our delivery personnel making delivery and logistics go as smooth as possible."

BlueBox Storage is also an ideal choice for people who are moving and need a safe and secure place to store their household items, and for those who are planning a remodel. Customers can choose either the self storage or portable storage options; for those who wish to have frequent access to their belongings, the spokesperson noted that self-storage is probably the best option.

