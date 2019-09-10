NXTFactor: Authentic Sichuan Restaurant, Alley 41, Transports Diners to a Different World

The Owner of the Restaurant is Currently Offering Complimentary Dinners to Food Writers and Journalists Who Will Help Spread the Word about the Restaurant

QUEENS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Sichuan- style restaurant, Alley 41, is currently seeking press coverage to spread the word about its authentic food and overall experience. The restaurant is offering complimentary dinners to food writers and journalists interested in sharing Alley 41 with the New York City food scene.

Located on Main Street in Flushing, Queens, Alley 41 is known for its authentic Szechuan cuisine with a creative touch. Since opening its doors in January 2017, Alley 41 has offered a unique dining experience, coupled with traditional interior design. With 80 percent of their ingredients shipped directly from the Sichuan Province in China, Alley 41 ensures the utmost authenticity.

"Although we maintain the highest standards of taste and freshness, we pride ourselves on making our restaurant accessible and affordable to all," states the restaurant owner, who is a native of the Sichuan Province.

"I hope that more people who enjoy Sichuan cuisine can share new memories with us, enjoying the finest flavors in an authentic Chinese atmosphere."

Drawing on the owner's childhood, Alley 41 is stylistically Sichuanese. Repeated partitions are utilized to recreate the feeling of an alleyway in Chengdu. Coupled with distressed carved glass, cement bricks, and black iron, these elements establish an atmosphere with deep Chinese characteristics.

Alley 41 continues to provide authentic and delicious Sichuanese cuisine to Flushing, Queens and would like to share its traditional Chinese dining experience with the rest of the world.

For more information please visit https://www.alley41.com/ or call (718) 353-3608.

