Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
ANNEXE B
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
- Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE E1013
- Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/ A
- Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
17,799,006
- Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
28,312,736
- Origin of the changeiii
Exercise of stock options and warrants
- Date when the change occurred
31 August 2019
|i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
|ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of circular CSSF 08/349.
|iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.
