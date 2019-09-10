Code42,the leader in data loss protection, announced that veteran marketing leader Alexandra (Alex) Gobbi has joined the company as its chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Alex will lead all aspects of global marketing, including product marketing, brand development, corporate communications, demand generation, marketing operations and field marketing activities for the company. She will focus on supporting revenue growth and further extending the company's position as the market leader in data loss protection.

Alex brings to Code42 20 years of experience in B2B tech marketing, including most recently when she served as CMO of Secureworks, a leading cybersecurity company. Prior to her time at Secureworks, she ran marketing for EarthLink and PRGX Global, Inc., and led the global market intelligence function for HP Services. Alex previously served with management consulting firm A.T. Kearney and started her career in advertising with BBDO Worldwide.

"Insider threats are on the rise because traditional ways for preventing data loss are fundamentally broken. That's why we're paving a new path one where all data is valuable enough to protect," said Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. "We are thrilled to have Alex join the team. With her background in cybersecurity, she is the right leader to accelerate Code42's market disruption and growth."

"Code42's cloud-native software offers a compelling alternative to companies that struggle with complex and often ineffective solutions for detecting, investigating and responding to data losses," said Alex. "I look forward to leading an impressive marketing team and further contributing to Code42's vision to protect organizations' ideas while unleashing their ability to grow. Our marketing will continue to disrupt established notions about how companies should think about data security in the digital world. I can't think of a more exciting time to join Code42."

A native of Belgium, Alex holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and speaks English, French, German, Dutch and Italian.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

