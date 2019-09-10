Global predictive recruitment solution offers a new way to hire and retain top talent

AssessFirst, a rapid-growth platform revolutionizing the recruitment industry, is expanding its American footprint. After positive signs in the U.S. market, the company today announced it has hired a new sales executive to accelerate growth in North America and plans to exhibit at three major industry trade shows there this fall.

Garrett DeMartinis joins AssessFirst as U.S. business development lead. He originally hails from the San Francisco Bay Area and called Paris home from 2015 until his recent return to New York. The company plans to add at least one more executive to its U.S. sales team before the end of the year.

"I'm proud to help introduce AssessFirst to American recruiters and HR professionals," says DeMartinis. "Hiring in today's economy poses unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to helping companies implement AssessFirst's predictive recruitment platform to gauge a candidate's potential, reduce turnover and boost overall performance."

Recruiting and HR professionals will have the opportunity to meet DeMartinis and several other AssessFirst team members in person at three stateside trade shows this fall:

Tatech North America, Chad Cheese Death Match: September 26, 2019, AT&T Conference Center, Austin, Tex.

HR Technology Conference: Booth 2650, October 1 4, 2019, The Venetian, Las Vegas

ERE Recruiting Conference: Booth 414, October 14 16, 2019, Marriott Wardman Park, Washington, D.C.

"At AssessFirst, we are on a mission to change the way companies hire and retain talent," says David Bernard, CEO. "This expansion into the United States is a reflection of the hard work and passion we've poured into the company since 2002. We're proud of our growth, and proud to add Garrett to the team."

AssessFirst, which is headquartered in Paris, France, helps more than 3,500 businesses in 30 different countries recruit top talent by predicting the potential of candidates for the jobs or which they are being recruited. Companies using AssessFirst are able to reduce their turnover by 50%, increase their employees' performance by 15% and reduce their recruitment time by 30%.

To learn more about AssessFirst, visit https://www.assessfirst.com/us.

About AssessFirst

AssessFirst is a predictive recruitment solution allowing companies to forecast how well candidates and employees will succeed and thrive in a particular job. AssessFirst analyzes data on more than 5 million profiles, including candidates, employees and recruitment professionals. Today, more than 3,500 companies in 30 countries use the AssessFirst solution to raise their performance by up to 25%, drive down their recruitment costs by 20% and reduce their employee turnover rate by 50%. Find out more: www.assessfirst.com/en.

