Quinyx, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, today announced the company's launch in the U.S. market with the opening of its U.S. headquarters located in Boston. Founded in Sweden, Quinyx has experienced tremendous growth and momentum from companies seeking a truly mobile-first workforce management solution that provides seamless scheduling, staffing, time reporting, communication and task management all in one place.

Since 2005, Quinyx's solutions have empowered businesses small and large to manage employee scheduling, communication, task-management and payroll integration on one interface, improving the employee experience and driving productivity. The company is already serving notable brands in North America including Kal Tire, Swarovski, G-Star and Ole Steen. Quinyx's mobile-first approach is ideal for companies wanting to increase the engagement, productivity and happiness of their deskless workforce.

Quinyx CEO and Founder Erik Fjellborg commented: "As a European market leader, we have a lot of respect for the U.S. market and the U.S. workforce. We believe that with Quinyx, North American companies will have the opportunity not only to increase the productivity and profitability of their operations but also improve the work experience and engagement of their shift-based, deskless workforce. We have ambitious goals to grow revenue and add headcount and believe that Boston is an ideal location because of its deep pool of talent, a heritage of innovation and start-up culture."

Currently, Quinyx has over 500,000 users from 700 customers around the world. The new U.S. presence expands the operational footprint beyond existing locations in the U.K., Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. As part of their U.S. expansion program, Quinyx has relocated key employees to Boston, namely Andreas Sjölund (Co-founder and CRO), Mattias Anrep (Global Head of Operations) and Laurie Pace (Marketing Director U.S.). Currently hiring locally for their U.S. headquarters based in Boston, Quinyx has added Rob Desmond, VP of Sales U.S. to their growing team. By the end of 2020, Quinyx projects to have expanded their U.S. operations and headcount significantly.

Earlier this year, the company raised $25 million in funding, led by existing investors Alfvén Didrikson, Battery Ventures and Zobito. The investment goes to further accelerate Quinyx's rollout of technologies that automate and streamline workforce management processes to unlock the full potential of the flexible workforce in the U.S. The majority of the investment will be used to scale the business in the U.S. market.

About Quinyx

Quinyx is a cloud-based, mobile-first workforce management software that fuels the workforce in service industries to make people and businesses grow. Quinyx was founded by CEO Erik Fjellborg when working at McDonald's. After seeing how difficult it was for managers to sort shifts manually, Erik created Quinyx, the market-leading workforce management software, which transformed and radically improved the industry. McDonald's loved Erik's solution and became Quinyx's first customer.

Today, Quinyx helps some of the world's biggest businesses save time and money, boost productivity and enjoy work. Quinyx has offices in the U.K., Sweden, U.S., Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Its software has also been implemented globally, in markets such as China, Japan and Korea. Clients include Burger King, Swarovski, IHG, Kale Tire, Boots, Virgin Atlantic, London City Airport, Benugo and Odeon Cinemas Group. For more information, visit www.quinyx.com.

