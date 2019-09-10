Newswire Taps PR Veteran Charlie Terenzio to Head Earned Media Advantage Strategy Team

Media and Marketing Communications Veteran Leads Newswire Earned Media Advantage Team to Enable Small and Mid-Size Businesses to Compete More Effectively Against Their Larger Rivals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / To help customers deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium, Newswire has selected veteran media and marketing professional Charlie Terenzio to oversee the company's new Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour software delivered as a service.

Using Newswire's high-tech, high-touch Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, customers can now transform "owned" media into the "Earned Media Advantage." Terenzio and his team will help Newswire's customers to plan, develop, implement and execute long-term, high-value press release distribution campaigns, Earned Media Advantage strategies, and complementary marketing initiatives to increase sales while lowering the costs of paid media and shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions. In so doing, small to mid-size companies can count on Newswire's resources becoming an extension of their respective teams to help them compete effectively against their larger rivals.

Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire.com

"I am thrilled to be joining Newswire as they launch the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour," Terenzio said. "Marketing, communications and public relations professionals are constantly pulled in a thousand different directions and, a lot of times, they do not have the time or the bandwidth to put together a comprehensive strategy to guide them. The Guided Tour is an incredible resource to help give companies and organizations an advantage in their attempt to earn impactful media coverage that complements their sales efforts."

Terenzio comes to Newswire with over 10 years experience in marketing, communications, brand strategy and public relations in several different industries including athletics, higher education and technology.

In addition, Terenzio is a contributor for Forbes as part of the Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

"We are delighted to have Charlie join our leadership team. His Industry expertise and hands-on involvement in all aspects of media and marketing communications provide the perfect blend of knowledge that can be transferred to our customers as they strive to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium," said Newswire COO, Erik Rohrmann.

"Leading the Earned Media Advantage team, Charlie will help our clients transform press releases into the Earned Media Advantage: increased brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on earned media spend," he added.

Throughout his career, Terenzio has landed earned media coverage from Bloomberg, Business Insider, Forbes, Fast Company, TechCrunch, The Verge, ESPN, Wired, Digiday, AdExchanger, Tampa Bay Times, Business Observer, Business Journal, CBS Sports and more.

"I have a passion for storytelling, so the opportunity to work with so many brands and organizations in creating an Earned Media Strategy to help share their stories is one that I am looking forward to," Terenzio said. "I believe that a brand is not about your logo, a catchy tagline, or a trendy color palette, but what people think and feel about you when they see, hear or interact with your organization and your products. By effectively telling these stories through earned media, we get the opportunity to build brands in a meaningful and impactful way."

With so few internal resources for PR, media and marketing communications, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists become an extension of their internal teams to help guide strategy and manage the execution of campaigns to help provide an Earned Media Advantage.

