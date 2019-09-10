Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Cocula Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the first NI 43-101 technical report for the Cocula gold project on www.sedar.com. The report, dated August 27, 2019, is entitled, "Geology and Exploration of the Cocula Project, Municipality of San Martin Hidalgo, Jalisco State, Mexico" and was prepared for the Company and authored by Francisco Manual Carranza, CPG, of Hermosillo, Sonora State, Mexico.

"We are pleased to have filed the maiden NI 43-101 technical report for the advanced Cocula gold project. This marks another step completed in our due diligence program, which is progressing and generating new data," stated Karl Boltz, CEO of Silver Spruce. "The occurrence of widespread gold mineralization at surface, including grades up to 16.65 grams per tonne (g/t) gold assayed from rock chip sampling, indicate robust gold mineralization along with significant presence of lead, zinc, silver and copper."

The Company will continue its due diligence activities designed to support a definitive purchase decision, subject to its binding Letter of Agreement with ProDeMin, SA de CV ("ProDeMin").

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, Qualified Person, is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

