ABEC Custom Single Run (CSR) product line sets another industry benchmark in single-use productivity

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced the availability of Custom Single Run (CSR) Bioreactors with working volumes up to 6,000L. The 6,000L volume increases ABEC's industry-leading 4,000L volume while continuing to deliver performance comparable to stainless steel systems.

ABEC remains the only supplier providing fully-customizable single-use bioreactors with large scale capacity. The 6,000L CSR Bioreactor increases cell culture capacity per unit of floorspace, resulting in significant savings in capital, facility, and disposables cost. CSR bioreactor geometries are aligned with decades of industry experience scaling in stainless steel, delivering equivalent power per volume while maintaining low shear mixing. Consistent with all CSR products, the material, instrument, and component supply chains remain fully-transparent and non-proprietary so that biopharmaceutical manufacturers have better control and flexibility to manage quality, cost, and regulatory compliance.

"We understand that our customers cannot compromise on scalability and cost of goods when realizing other single-use benefits such as multi-product flexibility," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "In applications where single-use is preferred, with 6,000L CSR bioreactors, customers can now achieve even greater economies of scale for cell culture production."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a customized, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. www.abec.com.

