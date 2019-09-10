Kaufman & Borad SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Kaufman & Borad SA: Invitation - Results for the first nine months of 2019 10-Sep-2019 / 16:58 CET/CEST I N V I T A T I O N Nordine HACHEMI, Chief Executive and Chairman and Bruno COCHE, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to the conference call of the RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 10:00 am Participants Access Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / code below: Français - Paris, France: +33170710159 PIN: 97495186# English - London, UK: +442071943759 PIN: 67132235# Kaufman & Broad corporate website(1): Click [1] here (1): Slideshow will be available on our corporate website on the 30th of September 2019 after market close. Attachment Document title: Invitation Card Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WOMAMRXEHX [2] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 871515 10-Sep-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f2a74087f5fdc35c30e71dde65db2336&application_id=871515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc56dcb34e317125db148e5c789d9e96&application_id=871515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 10, 2019 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)