Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 10

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 10 September 2019 it repurchased 176,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 295.20p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,277,051.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,277,051 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 227,155,299.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 September 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire