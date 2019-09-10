StimWave Technologies: The Pain Treatment Center of Ocala Recognized as Center of Excellence

National program highlights innovative, minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment option for chronic pain patients

?OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical pain relief implant bioelectric technology, announced today that it named The Pain Treatment Center of Ocala, founded by Dr. Stephen Pyles, a Stimwave Center of Excellence as part of its recently launched national program to spotlight physicians that provide unparalleled commitment and dedication to patient outcomes.

About The Pain Treatment Center of Ocala

Dr. Pyles started The Pain Treatment Center of Ocala in 1985 with the goal of providing a location for physicians and their patients to receive quality efficient diagnosis and treatment of chronic pain conditions. Most all chronic pain syndromes are treated at The Pain Treatment Center of Ocala; however, the practice is primarily an "interventional" type of pain management program with an emphasis on using neuromodulation techniques such as peripheral nerve stimulation and spinal cord stimulation. Dr. Pyles has both a national and an international reputation as an innovator in the field of neuromodulation. For more information visit www.paintreatmentcenters.net.

About Stimwave

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave's goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic burden of pain management. www.stimwave.com.

