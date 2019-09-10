Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Frankfurt
10.09.19
17:35 Uhr
888,50 Euro
-1,00
-0,11 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
886,00
895,00
19:02
886,50
890,50
19:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUDELSKI
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUDELSKI SA5,870+3,16 %
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A888,50-0,11 %