HD+ in Germany deploys TVkey Cloud by NAGRA

and SamsungElectronics

HD+ becomes first operator to deploy TVkey Cloud for the delivery of premium pay-TV services

TVkey Cloud enables HD+ to bring ECP compliant 4K Ultra HD and HDR pay-TV services directly to the TV set without the need for smartcard or external module

TVkey Supervisor App environment allows HbbTV to customize the TV User Interface to give consumers the optimum experience when accessing HD+ content and services

Cheseaux, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 10, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the market leader in consumer electronics, today announced that HD PLUS GmbH, a subsidiary of satellite provider SES, is the first operator to deploy TVkey Cloud on its HD+ satellite platform.

TVkey Cloud is the cloud-based direct-to-TV security solution co-developed by NAGRA and Samsung that brings pay-TV services directly to internet-connected Smart TVs equipped with market-proven TVkey hardware root of trust.

"The instant activation of HD+ using a Smart TV application without the need for any additional hardware makes it easier than ever for consumers to access our services," said Georges Agnes, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at HD+.

"The TVkey Cloud solution make it easy for pay-TV operators like HD+ to deliver the best of internet and TV experiences and activate consumers right from the smart TV app store - capabilities that, until now, were only available to OTT providers," said Maurice Van Riek, SVP Content and Asset Security for NAGRA. "And because TVkey Cloud has been designed for Enhanced Content Protection, HD+ has the peace of mind that their premium content assets are secure in a direct-to TV environment."

"Samsung is delighted to be part of the HD+ launch on Samsung TVs and sees this as a clear indication of how TVkey Cloud enables the retail television set to become the primary consumption point for premium broadcast pay-TV without the need for any additional operator equipment in the home", said John Adam, Director of Business Development & Industrial Affairs at Samsung Research UK.

TVkey Cloud enables HD+ to deliver an operator-branded TV User Interface with HD+ own so-called HD+ Komfort-Funktion (value-added service) with instant restart of programs, access to 7-day-catch-up TV and an innovative TV guide. Additional value-added services like VOD and cloud DVR can be implemented through the TVkey Cloud framework.

Jointly defined by NAGRA and Samsung, TVkey Cloud leverages the increasing number of internet-connected Smart TVs to combine the security capabilities of the TVkey embedded hardware root of trust in the TV with sophisticated security management systems in the cloud, enabling compliance with MovieLabs requirements for Enhanced Content Protection of 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and early release content.

TVkey Cloud is already being implemented in Samsung TVs and is supported by NAGRA and Conax conditional access systems (CAS). TVkey Cloud is available to the wider ecosystem of industry players, including conditional access vendors and TV manufacturers, who wish to use its capabilities to bring operator user experience and advanced services directly to the TV screen.

NAGRA will be demonstrating its latest solutions in scalable service protection, active content monetization, smart business operations and smart home security at the IBC 2019 in Amsterdam (13-17 September 2019) on the NAGRA stand, Hall 1.C81. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit https://dtv.nagra.com/ibc-show-2019.

