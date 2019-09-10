Anzeige
10.09.2019 | 18:04
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - August 2019

London, September 10

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Monthly Newsletter

10 September 2019

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of August 2019. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973340/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2019_08__pd.pdf


For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited


© 2019 PR Newswire