Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 10 September 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 85,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 560.2305p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 7,934,561 ordinary shares held in treasury and 187,732,173 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 September 2019