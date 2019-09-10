Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
10.09.19
15:50 Uhr
24,670 Euro
-1,010
-3,93 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
10.09.2019 | 18:22
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 10

Ashtead Group PLC

AGM Statement

10thSeptember 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

AGM Statement & Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company "Ashtead Group plc" held on 10thSeptember 2019 at 2:30pm, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 15 - 18 were passed as special resolutions.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONSVotes for (including discretionary votes)% Votes forVotes against% Votes againstTotal no. of votes validly cast% of the Company's issued share capital represented by votes validly castVotes withheld*
1.That the account for the year ended 30 April 2019, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted.333,571,67999.99%29,3840.01333,601,06372.391,041,473
2.That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2019 be approved.316,158,16196.37%11,924,0633.63328,082,22471.196,560,311
3.That the directors' remuneration policy set out in the annual report for the year ended 30 April 2019, be approved.327,734,74097.94%6,880,0772.06334,614,81772.6127,718
4.That the final dividend 33.5 pence per ordinary share be declared for the year ended 30 April 2019.334,340,60599.92%283,2080.08334,623,81372.6118,723
5.That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director.298,126,36989.52%34,895,46410.48333,021,83372.261,620,702
6.That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director.321,239,16996.00%13,381,0224.00334,620,19172.6122,345
7.That Michael Pratt be re-elected as a director.332,403,67699.34%2,216,5150.66334,620,19172.6122,345
8.That Angus Cockburn be elected as a director.331,517,07099.77%758,6010.23332,275,67172.102,366,864
9.That Lucinda Riches be re-elected as a director.328,113,71998.06%6,506,4721.94334,620,19172.6122,345
10 That Tanya Fratto be re-elected as a director.331,674,29499.12%2,945,8970.88334,620,19172.6122,345
11That Lindsley Ruth be elected as a director.331,521,13199.77%754,5400.23332,275,67172.102,366,864
12That Deloitte LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company.317,086,17094.76%17,527,4655.24334,613,63572.6128,900
13.That the directors be authorised to fix the remuneration of the
auditor of the Company.		333,393,73099.63%1,225,3760.37334,619,10672.6123,430
14.That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006.325,151,64197.17%9,470,9652.83334,622,60672.6119,930

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS		Votes for (including discretionary votes)% Votes forVotes against% Votes againstTotal no. of votes validly cast% of the Company's issued share capital represented by votes validly castVotes withheld*
15.That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006.333,229,38399.69%1,050,7480.31334,280,13172.54362,405
16.That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non
pre-emptive basis.		324,617,597
97.11%9,662,4542.89334,280,05172.54362,484
17.That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act.329,045,54898.37%5,449,7171.63334,495,26572.58147,270
18.That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.312,447,98993.79%
20,693,7186.21333,141,70772.291,500,829

Contact:

Will Shaw - Investment Manager, 020 7726 9700


© 2019 PR Newswire