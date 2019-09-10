ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 10
Ashtead Group PLC
AGM Statement
10thSeptember 2019
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
(the "Company")
AGM Statement & Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company "Ashtead Group plc" held on 10thSeptember 2019 at 2:30pm, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 15 - 18 were passed as special resolutions.
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|Votes for (including discretionary votes)
|% Votes for
|Votes against
|% Votes against
|Total no. of votes validly cast
|% of the Company's issued share capital represented by votes validly cast
|Votes withheld*
|1.
|That the account for the year ended 30 April 2019, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted.
|333,571,679
|99.99%
|29,384
|0.01
|333,601,063
|72.39
|1,041,473
|2.
|That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2019 be approved.
|316,158,161
|96.37%
|11,924,063
|3.63
|328,082,224
|71.19
|6,560,311
|3.
|That the directors' remuneration policy set out in the annual report for the year ended 30 April 2019, be approved.
|327,734,740
|97.94%
|6,880,077
|2.06
|334,614,817
|72.61
|27,718
|4.
|That the final dividend 33.5 pence per ordinary share be declared for the year ended 30 April 2019.
|334,340,605
|99.92%
|283,208
|0.08
|334,623,813
|72.61
|18,723
|5.
|That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director.
|298,126,369
|89.52%
|34,895,464
|10.48
|333,021,833
|72.26
|1,620,702
|6.
|That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director.
|321,239,169
|96.00%
|13,381,022
|4.00
|334,620,191
|72.61
|22,345
|7.
|That Michael Pratt be re-elected as a director.
|332,403,676
|99.34%
|2,216,515
|0.66
|334,620,191
|72.61
|22,345
|8.
|That Angus Cockburn be elected as a director.
|331,517,070
|99.77%
|758,601
|0.23
|332,275,671
|72.10
|2,366,864
|9.
|That Lucinda Riches be re-elected as a director.
|328,113,719
|98.06%
|6,506,472
|1.94
|334,620,191
|72.61
|22,345
|10
|That Tanya Fratto be re-elected as a director.
|331,674,294
|99.12%
|2,945,897
|0.88
|334,620,191
|72.61
|22,345
|11
|That Lindsley Ruth be elected as a director.
|331,521,131
|99.77%
|754,540
|0.23
|332,275,671
|72.10
|2,366,864
|12
|That Deloitte LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
|317,086,170
|94.76%
|17,527,465
|5.24
|334,613,635
|72.61
|28,900
|13.
|That the directors be authorised to fix the remuneration of the
auditor of the Company.
|333,393,730
|99.63%
|1,225,376
|0.37
|334,619,106
|72.61
|23,430
|14.
|That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006.
|325,151,641
|97.17%
|9,470,965
|2.83
|334,622,606
|72.61
|19,930
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|Votes for (including discretionary votes)
|% Votes for
|Votes against
|% Votes against
|Total no. of votes validly cast
|% of the Company's issued share capital represented by votes validly cast
|Votes withheld*
|15.
|That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006.
|333,229,383
|99.69%
|1,050,748
|0.31
|334,280,131
|72.54
|362,405
|16.
|That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non
pre-emptive basis.
|324,617,597
|97.11%
|9,662,454
|2.89
|334,280,051
|72.54
|362,484
|17.
|That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act.
|329,045,548
|98.37%
|5,449,717
|1.63
|334,495,265
|72.58
|147,270
|18.
|That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|312,447,989
|93.79%
|20,693,718
|6.21
|333,141,707
|72.29
|1,500,829
Contact:
Will Shaw - Investment Manager, 020 7726 9700