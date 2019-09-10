ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

Ashtead Group PLC

AGM Statement

10thSeptember 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

AGM Statement & Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company "Ashtead Group plc" held on 10thSeptember 2019 at 2:30pm, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 15 - 18 were passed as special resolutions.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Votes for (including discretionary votes) % Votes for Votes against % Votes against Total no. of votes validly cast % of the Company's issued share capital represented by votes validly cast Votes withheld*

1. That the account for the year ended 30 April 2019, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted. 333,571,679 99.99% 29,384 0.01 333,601,063 72.39 1,041,473

2. That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2019 be approved. 316,158,161 96.37% 11,924,063 3.63 328,082,224 71.19 6,560,311

3. That the directors' remuneration policy set out in the annual report for the year ended 30 April 2019, be approved. 327,734,740 97.94% 6,880,077 2.06 334,614,817 72.61 27,718

4. That the final dividend 33.5 pence per ordinary share be declared for the year ended 30 April 2019. 334,340,605 99.92% 283,208 0.08 334,623,813 72.61 18,723

5. That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director. 298,126,369 89.52% 34,895,464 10.48 333,021,833 72.26 1,620,702

6. That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director. 321,239,169 96.00% 13,381,022 4.00 334,620,191 72.61 22,345

7. That Michael Pratt be re-elected as a director. 332,403,676 99.34% 2,216,515 0.66 334,620,191 72.61 22,345

8. That Angus Cockburn be elected as a director. 331,517,070 99.77% 758,601 0.23 332,275,671 72.10 2,366,864

9. That Lucinda Riches be re-elected as a director. 328,113,719 98.06% 6,506,472 1.94 334,620,191 72.61 22,345

10 That Tanya Fratto be re-elected as a director. 331,674,294 99.12% 2,945,897 0.88 334,620,191 72.61 22,345

11 That Lindsley Ruth be elected as a director. 331,521,131 99.77% 754,540 0.23 332,275,671 72.10 2,366,864

12 That Deloitte LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company. 317,086,170 94.76% 17,527,465 5.24 334,613,635 72.61 28,900

13. That the directors be authorised to fix the remuneration of the

auditor of the Company. 333,393,730 99.63% 1,225,376 0.37 334,619,106 72.61 23,430

14. That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006. 325,151,641 97.17% 9,470,965 2.83 334,622,606 72.61 19,930



SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Votes for (including discretionary votes) % Votes for Votes against % Votes against Total no. of votes validly cast % of the Company's issued share capital represented by votes validly cast Votes withheld*

15. That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006. 333,229,383 99.69% 1,050,748 0.31 334,280,131 72.54 362,405

16. That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non

pre-emptive basis. 324,617,597

97.11% 9,662,454 2.89 334,280,051 72.54 362,484

17. That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act. 329,045,548 98.37% 5,449,717 1.63 334,495,265 72.58 147,270