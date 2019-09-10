SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter onminimizing costs and maximizing sales with better inventory management.Efficient inventory management can help companies to increase their profits and gain a competitive advantage. It can also help minimize dead stock storage and reduce inventory costs.

SpendEdge's procurement solutions have helped numerous companies to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings by offering valuable insights to improve inventory management. The latest edition of SpendEdge's newsletter will help companies to better understand different aspects of purchasing and inventory management, reduce storage costs, and satisfy customer demand without overstocking items. It also highlights how companies can adopt the best inventory management techniques and can better control inventory.

Unfortunately, not many businesses realize the challenges involved in improving the inventory management process. They end up increasing turnaround times and unnecessary expenses. To help companies prevent such situations and improve inventory management, the experts at SpendEdge have highlighted how companies in different categories can manage their inventory, implement just-in-time strategy, and develop an enduring relationship with suppliers.

MINIMIZING COSTS AND MAXIMIZING SALES WITH BETTER INVENTORY MANAGEMENT: A NEWSLETTER BY SPENDEDGE

#1: Why Should You Improve Purchasing and Inventory Management?

Most organizations do not realize the importance of purchasing and inventory management. This not only increases inventory costs but also makes it difficult for them to meet consumers' demand. This article highlights the key benefits that a purchasing and inventory management process can deliver. It also shows how the process can help companies to minimize dead stock storage, maintain right-size inventory, increase competitive advantage, and fine-tune schedules. Also, an efficient process can deliver the real-time data for informed ordering and keep the fastest moving stock on the shelves for companies.

#2: Roadblocks Companies Face While Improving the Inventory Management Process

It is crucial for companies to gain significant competitive advantage and boost brand value. However, this requires a modernized and strategic approach to purchasing and inventory management. The article outlines some of the most faced challenges by companies in the pharmaceutical category. It analyzes factors such as order management, warehouse management, and temperature impacting the process. Also, it offers a comprehensive strategy to help companies optimize their inventory levels.

#3: Successful Strategies to Improve Purchasing and Inventory Management

Implementing top inventory management techniques is imperative for companies to improve their cash flow and customer service. It can better control the inventory and reduce storage costs SpendEdge's experts have therefore compiled a list of practices that can help retailers to reduce unsellable spoilage and minimize obsolete products in the inventory. They also explain how setting par levels can make it easier for companies to systemize the process of ordering.

