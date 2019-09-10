Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QR9 ISIN: FR0012616852 Ticker-Symbol: 609 
Frankfurt
10.09.19
08:13 Uhr
0,294 Euro
-0,001
-0,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA
ABIONYX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIONYX PHARMA SA0,294-0,34 %