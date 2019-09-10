Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANUE ISIN: CA2293051074 Ticker-Symbol: SOG 
Frankfurt
10.09.19
08:00 Uhr
0,162 Euro
-0,014
-8,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP0,162-8,17 %