Updated Rugged Combo 3 Keyboard Case with Military-Grade Drop Protection Designed For Daily Wear and Tear Inside K-12 Classrooms

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech Rugged Combo 3, a secure case for the new seventh-generation iPad that protects against drops, spills and scratches combined with a durable student-friendly keyboard. Designed in collaboration with educators, administrators and IT specialists, Rugged Combo 3 is the next-generation in the best-selling Rugged Combo cases from Logitech the most used iPad keyboard in K-12 schools throughout the United States. Rugged Combo helps support students' learning for all grade levels and helps bring lessons to life with thousands of educational apps, books and courses. The keyboard connects instantly to the Smart Connector of iPad, so teachers never have to worry about charging or pairing, and students have a secure connection.

"We have seen the growth of iPad in the classroom, expanding educational possibilities for K-12 students," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "Logitech continues to provide a durable keyboard case that meets the demands of the classroom with the Rugged Combo 3 for new seventh-generation iPad. So regardless of the curriculum-a field trip, a classroom presentation or a lab session-iPad stays protected from drops and mishaps."

Rugged Combo 3 has been designed inside out with iPad and keyboard security in mind. Classroom, hallways, labs and student backpacks pose a great risk of damage to electronic devices and the case secures iPad to ensure protection from bumps, scratches and drops. Rugged Combo 3 protects both iPad and a keyboard from drops of up to 4 feet.

Leveraging Logitech's unique sealed keyboard design to provide maximum protection and durability in the classroom, the keys are sealed under a layer of protective fabric, making them pry-resistant and guarding from spills, dirt, crumbs and dust getting inside the keys.

Rugged Combo 3 supports four use modes, including typing, viewing, sketching and reading, so students and teachers can find a perfect mode for any task. A kickstand at the back allows the viewing angle of iPad to be adjusted, and keyboard folds behind when not in use. Typing is comfortable and silent, removing a layer of noise from the classroom and features full rows of shortcut keys making it easy to navigate various iPad features directly from the keyboard.

Logitech Rugged Combo 3 is available for purchase to schools and school districts beginning October 2019 in the U.S. and Canada from apple.com/education/purchasing/ for $99.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

