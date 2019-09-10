Rugged Folio is Most Durable Logitech iPad Case Ever with Military-Grade Drop Protection; Best-Selling Slim Folio Brings Laptop-like Typing With One Click

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced two new keyboard case options for the next generation iPad: the Logitech Rugged Folio, a new slim keyboard for everyday on-the-go use with military-grade drop protection; and Logitech Slim Folio, the best-selling keyboard case offering laptop-like typing, for new seventh-generation iPad.

Rugged Folio features spill and dirt resistant keys and connects in one click via the Smart Connector of iPad, so you never have to worry about pairing or charging it, in the middle of a demanding task or on the go.

Slim Folio offers multiple angles for whatever you are doing, goes from iPad to a laptop in one click locking iPad in a perfect typing position and features a row of iPadOS shortcut keys to make it easier to complete daily tasks.

"Logitech has expanded its portfolio to have the ideal keyboard case for new seventh-generation iPad based on what kind of iPad user you are," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "The Rugged Folio offers military grade protection so it will easily withstand the wear and tear of daily life, whether you are using iPad on the go or with the family. The Slim Folio provides a flexible and simple solution for typing so you can work anywhere. Both cases continue our tradition of providing the best typing experience so you can work on iPad in any environment."

Rugged Folio

Rugged Folio supports four ways to use it, including typing, viewing, sketching and reading, so you can find the perfect angle for any task. Adjust the kickstand in the back to adjust the viewing angle of iPad and fold the keyboard behind so it is out of the way when not in use. Logitech proprietary shock-absorbent technology helps Rugged Folio exceed military standard drop tests for new levels of protection and to keep both iPad and keyboard protected in the most demanding environments.

Rugged Folio has a unique keyboard with high performance fabric sealing the keys to keep out dust, crumbs, and spills. Typing is comfortable and silent, giving you a perfect tool for the job anywhere you need to use iPad.

Slim Folio

Slim Folio is the simplest way to get from iPad to a laptop in one click. The typing angle is securely held in place with magnets, allowing for typing on the desk, your lap or anything in between. Lower iPad over the keyboard for reading and sketching.

Slim Folio is light, protects iPad from scratches, bumps and spills and has a holder for the Logitech Crayon and Apple Pencil (1st generation). With the Smart power management system and low-energy Bluetooth connection, the replaceable coin cell batteries can last up to four years.?

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Rugged Folio is expected to be available in October 2019 for $139.99 and Logitech Slim Folio is expected to be available in November 2019 for $99.99 at logitech.com and apple.com for the new seventh-generation iPad. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

