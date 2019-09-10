Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
10.09.19
21:22 Uhr
194,58 Euro
+0,68
+0,35 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,28
194,48
21:30
194,36
194,36
21:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC194,58+0,35 %
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA37,120-1,54 %