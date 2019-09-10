Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company's attendance at the Operational Safe Systems Conference. Lattice will exhibit its automotive-grade FPGA-based solutions, with a specific focus on enabling functional safety in automotive designs.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor, the low power programmable leader What: Operational Safe Systems Conference When: September 24 and 25, 2019 Where: The Drivery, Mariendorfer Damm 1 12099 Berlin, Germany

Automakers seeking to differentiate themselves from the competition are adding systems to their vehicles to make them more connected, autonomous, and electrified. This trend is driving semiconductor demand in automotive applications like motor control, e-mirrors, 360-degree surround view cameras, and image sensor aggregation. Lattice's low power, small FPGAs are ideally suited for these automotive applications.

"Our portfolio of AEC-Q100 qualified FPGAs and ISO26262 functional safety certified design software enables customers to implement low power programmable solutions for ADAS and infotainment systems," said JP Singh, Automotive Marketing Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. "Our specialized FPGAs provide value-added capabilities to the automotive market like high-speed MIPI sensor bridging, hardware-based security, and low-power processing for 360-degree surround view cameras."

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005897/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Doug Hunter

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8512

Doug.Hunter@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com