TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
TechnipFMC Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
First Eagle Global Fund, c/o First Eagle Investment Management, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
September 06, 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
September 09, 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (8.A 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.96%
0%
2.96%
446,481,753
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.06%
0%
3.06%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
13,227,096
0
2.96%
0%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
13,227,096
2.96%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Stephen A. Schwarzman
Blackstone Group Management L.L.C
The Blackstone Group Inc.
Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.
Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.
Blackstone Holdings III L.P.
BMA VI L.L.C.
Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C.
Blackstone Capital Partners VI L.P.1
BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C.
BCP CC Holdings L.P.
First Eagle Holdings, Inc.
First Eagle Investment
Management, L.L.C.
6.33%
6.33%
First Eagle Global Fund
2.96%
2.96%
D.T. Ignacio Jayanti
Corsair Capital Group Ltd.
Corsair Capital, L.P.
Corsair Capital LLC2
Corsair Partners Mentor Management, L.P. 3
Corsair Mentor, L.P.3
Corsair IV Management L.P
Corsair IV Financial Services Capital Partners L.P.
BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C.
BCP CC Holdings L.P.
First Eagle Holdings, Inc.
First Eagle Investment
Management, L.L.C.
6.33%
6.33%
First Eagle Global Fund
2.96%
2.96%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
First Eagle Global Fund is the direct holder of the shares. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the investment manager of First Eagle Global Fund. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is a U.S. investment advisor registered under the Investment Advisors Act 1940.
Place of completion
1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY USA
Date of completion
September 09, 2019
1 On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.
2 On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by Corsair Capital LLC and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.
3 Corsair Mentor Management, L.P and Corsair Mentor, L.P may be deemed controllers; however they do not have voting rights.
