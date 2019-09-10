Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii TechnipFMC Plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name First Eagle Global Fund, c/o First Eagle Investment Management, LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi September 06, 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): September 09, 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 8.B 2) Total of both in (8.A 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.96% 0% 2.96% 446,481,753 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.06% 0% 3.06%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 13,227,096 0 2.96% 0% SUBTOTAL 8. A 13,227,096 2.96% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Stephen A. Schwarzman Blackstone Group Management L.L.C The Blackstone Group Inc. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. BMA VI L.L.C. Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. Blackstone Capital Partners VI L.P.1 BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C. BCP CC Holdings L.P. First Eagle Holdings, Inc. First Eagle Investment Management, L.L.C. 6.33% 6.33% First Eagle Global Fund 2.96% 2.96% D.T. Ignacio Jayanti Corsair Capital Group Ltd. Corsair Capital, L.P. Corsair Capital LLC2 Corsair Partners Mentor Management, L.P. 3 Corsair Mentor, L.P.3 Corsair IV Management L.P Corsair IV Financial Services Capital Partners L.P. BCP CC Holdings GP L.L.C. BCP CC Holdings L.P. First Eagle Holdings, Inc. First Eagle Investment Management, L.L.C. 6.33% 6.33% First Eagle Global Fund 2.96% 2.96% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi First Eagle Global Fund is the direct holder of the shares. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the investment manager of First Eagle Global Fund. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is a U.S. investment advisor registered under the Investment Advisors Act 1940.

Place of completion 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY USA Date of completion September 09, 2019

1 On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.

2 On the basis of a contractually agreed Information Barrier Policy, First Eagle Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated entities generally do not possess nor have access to non-public information held by Corsair Capital LLC and its affiliated entities listed in this TR-1.

3 Corsair Mentor Management, L.P and Corsair Mentor, L.P may be deemed controllers; however they do not have voting rights.

