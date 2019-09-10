Due to the need to maximize awareness and participation of our clients and employees in this effort and to better coordinate with relevant relief organizations, Jefferies Charity Day supporting the victims of Hurricane Dorian will be changed to Monday, September 16th.

Thank you for your support.

