Performant Financial to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, today announced that Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer, and Simeon Kohl, Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th at 10:00am in New York City.

An updated investor presentation and access to a live webcast will be available on Performant's investor relations website (https://investors.performantcorp.com). An audio replay will also be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant Financial Corporation is a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services. The Company's services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for various government, healthcare and financial services markets in the United States. The Company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California. To learn more about Performant Financial, please visit http://performantcorp.com/

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

