Hydrogen Mobility at the Frankfurt Motor Show: Symbio to Produce 200,000 Fuel Cell StackPack

PARIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A new generation of car parts supplier

Hydrogen's moment has finally come. Tens of thousands of vehicles will be on the roads in the coming years, in particular in China, Korea, California and Japan. Symbio intends to be one of the leaders in this growing market and has identified the tasks to be completed to achieve that goal:

Helping car manufacturers reduce the development time and cost of their hydrogen vehicles across several market segments at the same time (cars, vans, commercial vehicles…), despite their varying degrees of maturity.

Encouraging market growth and working to overcome the "chicken and egg" problem whereby manufacturers wait for a fuel station network to be in place before they produce the vehicles while fuel distributors wait for need to be apparent.

200,000 StackPack in 2030

With support from mother company Michelin and a joint venture with Faurecia in the pipeline, Symbio can afford to be ambitious: production of StackPack is set to attain 20,000 in 2025 and 200,000 in 2030. Better than a Stack, a StackPack comprises a hydrogen fuel cell and key components to prolong its lifetime and optimize both its compacity and integration in vehicles.

The company is well-equipped to take on the hydrogen mobility market, thanks to:

A full, standardised product range to ensure manufacturers a quick turnaround and a short time to market.

A customisable product that can be adapted to customer requirements.

A uniquely flexible, cost-effective set-up enabling production for several carmakers at the same time.

Proven expertise in the development of hydrogen mobility, in France and across Europe . The Zero-Emission Valley project in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Hydrogen Mobility Europe are two fine examples.

Keen to know more? Come and see us on Stand C11, Hall 4.1 at the Frankfurt Motor Show 10-13 September.

More about Symbio : www.symbio.one

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973146/Symbio_Logo.jpg