RhythmOne, LLC, a Tremor International company, today announces it will be bringing the infrastructure, scale and success of its programmatic platform to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin American (LATAM) markets. The announcement will also be made at the international digital marketing conference DMEXCO, following the company's successful expansion into Europe earlier this year.

To lead international expansion efforts, today the company also announces the appointment of industry veterans Assaf Suprasky as General Manager of Tremor International's Israel operations and Gal Topaz as Senior Vice President, Exchange Operations and Business Development. Both executives come to RhythmOne with deep experience in advanced mobile and digital video advertising solutions. Prior to his role at RhythmOne, Suprasky was CEO at personalized advertising specialist myThings, and Topaz was the CEO of programmatic group Feature Forward. Physical business development and sales teams are also now in place and active in Europe, APAC, and LATAM.

The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform is among the world's largest brand-safe programmatic platforms. Offering technological efficiency at virtually every stage of the process, the global platform helps to effectively connect buyers to sellers and engage consumers on formats spanning video, connected TV (CTV), in-app, and display. A proven leader in the US, the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform reaches 358.8 million uniques globally* and is directly integrated with 600+ premium publishers resulting in over 10,000 properties. The April 2019 acquisition of RhythmOne by Tremor International (AIM: TRMR) has laid the groundwork for further expansion initiatives and enhancements to the platform, including leveraging the large geographical footprint of the group's performance division by expanding the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform into Asia.

With brand safety at the heart of its offering supported by RhythmGuard, RhythmOne's proprietary brand safety technology and consistent top-tier ratings in Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes for programmatic display, mobile, and video advertising both internationally and in the US, the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform helps deliver high-quality solutions with large scale, and is integrated with the major international players including Google Exchange Bidding and Amazon A9. For publishers, RhythmOne offers a fully-integrated supply monetization platform (SSP) to maximize the value of inventory across desktop, mobile, and connected TV devices. Powered by an enhanced technology stack, the RhythmOne SSP provides web publishers and app developers with full access to a global programmatic ad marketplace.

"We are proud to be hosting a large-scale presence at DMEXCO this year as we take our US success and bring it to the international stage in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets," said Ofer Druker, CEO Tremor International. "Our platform has massive global reach, has unique features and partnerships, and, alongside our market-specific business development professionals, we provide the perfect combination of a world-class product with local support, giving us confidence in delivering our product on an international scale. We are also pleased to welcome Assaf Suprasky and Gal Topaz to the RhythmOne team and are confident that their expertise will help bolster our success by delivering results to both demand clients and supply partners on the global stage."

*Quantcast Measure, August 2019 30 Day Total

RhythmOne is top-rated in the most current Pixalate programmatic seller trust rankings (Q4 2018):

#1 US and #4 International, Global Seller Trust Index

#1 Mobile Seller Trust Index

#1 US and #2 International, Video Seller Trust Index

Since 2018, RhythmOne has been partnered with AU-based Allegiant Media as a reseller for RhythmOne in Australia and New Zealand. RhythmOne will be continuing its partnership with them.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd is a global leader in advertising technologies, operating in more than 70 countries. It has three core divisions: Tremor Video (brand advertising), RhythmOne (media) and Taptica (performance advertising).

RhythmOne drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its highly-ranked programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners and its influencer marketing offering fosters action and awareness by connecting brands with influencers who create and distribute branded content to engaged consumers.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence-innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces.

The Taptica performance business is an end-to-end mobile technology advertising platform that helps the world's top brands reach their most valuable users with the widest range of traffic sources available today. Its proprietary technology leverages big data to target quality media at scale. It works with more than 600 advertisers including Amazon, Alibaba, Bytedance, Netmarble, Stubhub and OpenTable.

Tremor International Ltd is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR).

