An oral presentation in the session "Beyond the Device: New Therapeutic Approaches for Hearing Loss" on SENS-401

Two preclinical posters on ototoxicity

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, has contributed three presentations at the 56th Workshop on Inner Ear Biology (IEB 2019) held in Padua, the 7-10th of September, 2019.

In the satellite symposium "Beyond the Device: New Therapeutic Approaches for Hearing Loss" organized and sponsored by our partner Cochlear, the talk entitled "The journey from preclinical to the clinic" reviewed the development of the clinical stage oral otoprotectant SENS-401(Arazasetron), including evidence supporting otoprotective efficacy in preclinical models of severe acoustic trauma and cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

Sensorion also presented two preclinical studies evaluating the dose-dependence of ototoxicity for the clinically used drugs cisplatin and tobramycin in animal models for pharmaceutical development using Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) and Distortion Product Otoacoustic Emission (DPOAE) functional measures of hearing loss.

About SENS-401

SENS-401, R-azasetron besylate, is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage that can cause progressive or sequelar hearing impairment. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS-401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population. it has received Investigational New Drug (IND) in June 2019 clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with Phase 2 clinical trial

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion is launching in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene programs aiming to correct hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

