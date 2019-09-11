Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

Aug 19 Aug 18 Change Jan-Aug 2019 Jan-Aug 2018 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 118,570 130,926 -9% 1,059,127 1,121,048 -6% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 373,084 362,905 +3% 1,833,231 1,868,188 -2%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In August 2019, Passenger Shuttles transported 373,084 passenger vehicles, up 3% compared to August 2018. This traffic was particularly strong at the end of the month, the last week of August representing a record with 86,904 vehicles transported. Since 1 January 2019, more than 1,8 million vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

Truck traffic in August 2019 is down 9% compared to August 2018, mainly due to the lack of recovery in the automotive market, and a slowdown in UK consumption. Since the beginning of the year, 1,059,127 trucks have crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight services (down 6%).

September traffic figures will be published on Thursday 10 October before the markets open.

