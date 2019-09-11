Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):
Aug 19
Aug 18
Change
Jan-Aug 2019
Jan-Aug 2018
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
118,570
130,926
-9%
1,059,127
1,121,048
-6%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
373,084
362,905
+3%
1,833,231
1,868,188
-2%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
In August 2019, Passenger Shuttles transported 373,084 passenger vehicles, up 3% compared to August 2018. This traffic was particularly strong at the end of the month, the last week of August representing a record with 86,904 vehicles transported. Since 1 January 2019, more than 1,8 million vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.
Truck traffic in August 2019 is down 9% compared to August 2018, mainly due to the lack of recovery in the automotive market, and a slowdown in UK consumption. Since the beginning of the year, 1,059,127 trucks have crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight services (down 6%).
September traffic figures will be published on Thursday 10 October before the markets open.
